Rushden man appeals for his stolen Navy sword to be returned after it was bought from shop thief sold it to

A former Merchant Navy officer has appealed for a sword of sentimental value stolen from his Rushden home be returned.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that David Hawker's house in Queen Street was broken into at some point between 8am and 1pm on October 10.

After entering via the back door the offender(s) took one of Mr Hawker's prized possessions: a Royal Navy officer's sword which he bought in 1967.

Mr Hawker, a frequent film extra and the president of the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "Sentimentally it means a great deal and had been with me for more than 50 years.

"It has been in two Lord Mayor's shows and travelled with me across the Atlantic, the Arctic and throughout my time in the Merchant Navy.

"I'm obviously anxious to try to get it back and to alert the populous to the fact that antique or sentimental items are being taken and sold."

The stolen item is a standard issue Royal Navy officer's sword, which was first introduced in 1827, and has the initials RNR written across the anchor on the hilt something Mr Hawker says is unusual.

It also has a gold laced knot.

The sword, which is in very good condition, was stolen from Mr Hawker without its holder, a detail he says should have raised suspicions with the shopkeeper.

"Any reasonable dealer would ask 'how come the sword is in such good condition without its scabbard?'" said Mr Hawker.

Anyone with information on the sword can call police on 101 and quote crime number 18000 486 783.