Rushden Lakes reaching new heights as climbing centre set to open

New heights will be reached at Rushden Lakes when a climbing centre opens this week.

Rock Up will open its doors at the retail destination on Thursday (March 28), its latest site in the UK.

Featuring 26 climbing walls and colourful challenges, Rock Up say the Rushden Lakes site is suitable for all ages, including toddlers, with no experience or equipment required.

Challenges at Rushden Lakes include the stairway to heaven, 8m vertical drop slide and traverse wall challenge - the first Rock Up site to host one - which gets progressively harder as you advance.

Chervelle Ganiza, Rock Up Rushden Lakes site manager, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Rock Up to Rushden and can’t wait to introduce the locals and community groups, whether they are four or 94, to fun climbing.”

Rock Up, found in the atrium of the new West Terrace which will also house the cinema, will also have a soft play area and a cafe.

It has created about 40 jobs for the area.

Aaran Eade, operations director and co-founder of Rock Up, said: “We can’t wait to open. As soon as the doors open, that’s when the hard work starts.

“Here you’ve got the balance of leisure and retail as well as the lakes and you can spend the whole day here.”

The Rushden Lakes centre is the sixth Rock Up in the UK with others in Birmingham, Hull, Watford, Meadowhall in Sheffield and Whiteley near Fareham.

Paul Rich, centre manager at Rushden Lakes, said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Rock Up to Rushden Lakes, which will further expand our leisure offering for shoppers of all ages.

“With the West Terrace openings in full swing, Rock Up is the first of its kind here and it really adds to the shopping destination encouraging exploration and adventure.”

To book a climb visit the centre or visit https://www.rock-up.co.uk/.