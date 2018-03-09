Rushden Lakes’ newest addition to open this month

Those who love to flick through magazines will literally be in heaven when Rushden Lakes’ newest store opens this month.

More than 2,500 titles will be available to read at Magazine Heaven, located on the South Terrace beside Two Seasons and Flying Tiger.

Magazine Heaven, opening soon at Rushden Lakes.'Photo by John Robertson, 16/02/2018. NNL-180803-112319005

It will be Magazine Heaven’s first ‘one-of-a-kind’ store in the UK with an artisan café with fresh, locally sourced products.

Founder of Magazine Heaven Bill Palmer said: “It is with great excitement that will be opening our first store at Rushden Lakes and we can’t wait to introduce Magazine Heaven to the people of Northamptonshire and beyond.

“The aim of the store is to offer people the largest range of magazines under one roof, embracing a wide range of hobbies, passions and interests within an environment that will encourage exploration and browsing and become a destination for magazine lovers.

“Our artisan café will be an integral part of the experience - offering quality food and beverages, catering to a wide range of dietary requirements.

“We’re a business born in Northamptonshire and Rushden Lakes is the perfect location to launch our first store.

“This is going to be the start of a fantastic journey for Magazine Heaven, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers to our new home.”

Magazine Heaven will open this month, although an exact opening date has not been confirmed.

The store will feature a huge selection of popular and niche titles as well as hidden gems from around the world, including mindfulness magazines Flow and Happinez, the Australian fashion favourite Frankie and British style export Lula.

The selection will also include classic comics for young readers, graphic novels, a range of style publications for men and offer a wide assortment of magazines catering for every interest.

The store will not only be home to the UK’s largest range of magazines but will also utilise technology, such as digital and touch screens to enhance the magazine buying experience and alert customers to new launches and special offers, workshops, focus groups and instore promotions.

Shoppers will also be able to browse the assortment via touchscreen technology, locate their favourite titles and order copies for delivery.

Rushden Lakes centre manager Paul Rich said the opening of its latest addition is another exciting step for the shopping destination.

He said: “Since July last year we have had continued success with the opening of new retailers and restaurants here at Rushden Lakes and it’s a pleasure to be home to Magazine Heaven’s first concept store.

“With such a wide range of titles under one roof along with the artisan café we are sure the new shop is going to prove extremely popular with our local neighbours as well as visitors from further afield.”