Rushden Lakes link road set to be fully open from tomorrow

Drivers will be relieved to know that the Rushden Lakes link road should be fully open from tomorrow (Friday).

All traffic management on the A45 near the multi-million pound shopping and leisure scheme should be removed after months of roadworks.

Rushden Lakes

Interserve, which has been sending out regular updates on the roadworks, said in this week’s traffic management bulletin that the new link road would be fully open and all traffic management removed.

One of the main aims of the improvement works was to upgrade the A45 roundabout at Rushden Lakes to increase circulatory capacity and increase its capacity on the approaches.

Another aim was to upgrade the A5001 Crown Way and B645 Northampton Road to provide additional capacity.

