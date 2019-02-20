Rushden Lakes jobs fair returns

Rushden Lakes is holding another jobs fair later this month as more retailers preopare to move in.

Taking place in the atrium of the West Terrace from 10am to 1pm on Thursday, February 28, people on the lookout for new roles in the area will be able to meet potential employers at the recruitment event.

A host of new brands have or are due to open on the West Terrace, including 360 Play, Heavenly Desserts, Zizzi, Out of Office Coffee and TGI Fridays.

The jobs fair is part of the Recruit Rushden Lakes initiative which is a free recruitment programme set up by The Crown Estate, which owns Rushden Lakes, to connect the area’s talented workforce with new employment opportunities.

The programme has helped more than 130 candidates secure positions at the likes of Nando’s, Five Guys, Decathlon, Cotswold Outdoor and Wagamama.

Centre manager Paul Rich said: “Our previous jobs fairs have been a huge success with more than 300 local jobseekers coming along to our autumn event.

“We’re sure February 28 will be great for local candidates as well as the leisure and food and beverage arrivals at the West Terrace.

“Recruit Rushden Lakes is a recruitment programme, established by The Crown Estate, to support local unemployed people back into work.

“The free service connects a talented local workforce with jobs at Rushden Lakes and in the area, and delivers training and support to help unemployed people access new jobs.”

“For the upcoming event, we have many roles available across Rushden Lakes and we look forward to seeing local people coming along to find their next job.”

Customer service manager for the Department of Work & Pensions Helena Edwards said: “This is a great opportunity for people in the local area to find jobs at Rushden Lakes and to meet new and existing employers who are currently recruiting.

“Local training providers will be on hand to give advice to those who require additional support.

“We are excited to be hosting this event as part of Recruit Rushden Lakes, following on from the successes of the two previous jobs fairs at Rushden Lakes.”