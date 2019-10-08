Rushden Greenway path gets new markers

The Greenway path between Rushden Lakes and Rushden Historical Transport Museum has new markers to guide walkers to the lakes or the historic town centre.

There are 33 new path markers made from train tracks that will guide walkers travelling to the town centre with the sign "Into History" and for those walking to the lakes, the signs will say "Out to Water".

Rushden Greenway has 33 new signs

The development of the path has been called the Out to Water, Into History project and it aims to connect Rushden's historic centre with its rural wildlife along the green corridor.

Cllr Sarah Peacock, chair of the Greenway board, said: "We're delighted to unveil the new train tracks along the Greenway, especially as the design was chosen by users to reflect the history of the Greenway and its connections with the railway.

“As always, we couldn’t complete the Out to Water, Into History project without the help of our wonderful partner organisation Nenescape and funding from the Heritage Lottery.

“Also, this stage of the project certainly wouldn’t have been on the right track without the assistance of Rushden Town Council, alongside the town’s museums and residents.”

Cllr Steven North, Leader of East Northamptonshire Council added: “The Greenway is a great asset to East Northamptonshire and the Out to Water, Into History project is continuously working to improve the area.

"It is brilliant to see this latest addition to the Greenway, and the project hopes to continue to provide a legacy and develop this wonderful green corridor.”

Amanda Johnson, project manager at Nenescape agreed: “The train tracks are an excellent addition to the Greenway, really highlight the strong links between Rushden and Rushden Lakes and complements our All Aboard for Rushden app.

"The team behind the Out to Water, Into History project is certainly working hard to improve the Greenway, and with the new train tracks and mural at the Washbrook Tunnel - the hard work is definitely paying off!”