Rushden fundraiser as runner limbers up for London Marathon

A fundraiser is being held this weekend in support of a woman who is preparing to take on the London Marathon.

Mandy Lawson will be tackling the 26.2 mile run through the streets of London on April 22.

She is running for Prostate Cancer UK and The UK Sepsis Trust, two charities which are important to her after her husband was diagnosed with sepsis in March last year.

Following a short trip to India, Ian returned home and within 10 minutes Mandy knew something was wrong.

She rang 999 and he was rushed to Peterborough City Hospital, where after 24 hours his temperature hit 40C and he was moved into CCU.

With little improvement in the following week, Ian was transferred to Papworth Hpspital where they were going to operate and put chest drains in to drain the infection.

Seven hours later, Mandy had a call to say Ian had taken a turn for the worse and the next 24 hours were crucial.

He was in Papworth for five days, where he remained on life support and in CCU.

After being there for six weeks, he was moved up to respiratory for a further two weeks before he could go home.

Writing on her JustGiving page, Mandy said: “He is now almost back to his old self.

“Having lost three stone, he has put two back on, he’s working out in the gym most days and organising holidays and outings.

“Like I said, almost back to his old self, thankfully.

“If I hadn’t dialled 999, things could have been a whole lot worse.

“Sepsis is serious.”

While Mandy is putting in the miles ahead of the marathon, her friend Maureen Horsley has arranged a fundraiser at Rushden Conservative Club in High Street South, Rushden, from 10am to 6pm on Saturday (April 14) and Sunday (April 15).

Stalls include new and vintage clothes, cakes, make-up, new tools, records, CDs, books, DVDs and bric-a-brac.

There will be a tombola and raffle, as well as tea, coffee and cake available.

The bar will be open from 11am and the raffle will be drawn at 6pm on Sunday.

Maureen said: “I would like to thank all the people who have donated raffle prizes.

“The people of Rushden and Higham have been so generous.

“Please come and support us.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can go to either of Mandy’s fundraising pages at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mandy-lawson1 or https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MandyLawson.