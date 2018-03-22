Rushden friends turn their ‘drunken plan’ for walk into reality

A trio of friends who work at a Rushden insurance company are preparing to embark on a 94 mile coast-to-coast walk following Hadrian’s Wall.

Nathan Clarke, 28, Dan Daisley, 21, and Scott Lynes, 21, say they came up with the plan during a ‘drunken night’.

The trio will be raising money for the mental health charity Mind.

Dan said: “We are just three average blokes who, while eating takeaway and sipping on the old time-travel-juice, decided it would be a good idea to walk the entire length of Hadrian’s wall.

“In the pitiful aftermath of the night before we talked over the plan and against our better judgement we have decided to proceed with the walk.”

The friends will depart from Bowness-on-Solway on April 7 and say the walk, which ends in Tynemouth near Newcastle, will take about six days.

Dan added: “The walk is being tracked on the Facebook group page ‘Spotted Rushden & HighamF’, which has kindly agreed to support us.

“It was a group decision to support MIND when embarking on this charity walk to raise money and awareness.

“MIND is a charity close to all of our hearts; we’ve each got a loved one who’s been helped along by the volunteer therapists, given a helping hand when they needed it most.”

The trio have set themselves a fundraising target of £1,000 and have already raised almost half that sum.

For more information about their challenge, and to sponsor them, visit www.justgiving.com/walkalongway. Visit www.facebook.com/SpottedRushdenHighamF for updates on the walk from April 7.