Rushden fraud: police want to speak to this man

Fraud detectives want to speak to this man in connection with a fake £50 Scottish bank note used in a shop in Rushden earlier this year.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist them with their fraud investigation.

A man used a fake £50 Scottish bank note during a transaction in a shop in High Street, Rushden, at about 3.30pm on Thursday, February 1.

Witnesses, this man or anyone who has any information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.