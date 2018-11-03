Rushden fireworks display OFF because of high winds

Organisers have called off tonight's fireworks display in Rushden.

The show, organised by the Nene Valley District Scouts, was due to take place in Hall Park tonight (Saturday).

A statement on the organisers' website said: "The remnants of ex hurricane Oscar are forecast to pass over Rushden on Saturday afternoon through to Sunday morning and forecasters are predicting winds gusting in excess of 35mph.

"Unusually for this time of year the wind will blowing from the south.

"The result of this means that the fallout from the fireworks will be directly above our spectator area.

"We have consulted with our pyrotechnic experts and in the interests of safety we have had no choice but to cancel this year’s display.

"This is an unprecedented position the we find ourselves in as we have never cancelled a display in our 50 year history.

"The organising committee has put a lot of work into planning the event over the past 12 months and we have not taken this decision lightly but public safety is of paramount importance to us.

"As we are unlikely to be able to reschedule the display we have taken the decision to offer a full refund on tickets bought in advance.

"More details will come soon. ​

"Thank you for your co-operation, understanding, and patience while we sort out the refunds.

"Once again we apologise for the inconvenience but safety is our number priority so we hope you understand our decision. WE WILL BE BACK NEXT YEAR."

