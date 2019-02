A fire which destroyed a garage and two cars in Rushden last night was thought to have started accidentally.

Fire crews from Wellingborough, Thrapston and Burton Latimer were called out to the incident just before 7pm last night (Thursday, February 21) in Hall Avenue, Rushden.

The fire in Hall Avenue, Rushden, Picture by Jensen Houghton

A fire service spokesman said the fire was extinguished by 7.40pm, with crews remaining on the scene to dampen down until about 9.30pm.

