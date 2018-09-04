Rushden community to commemorate the town’s most decorated war hero

The whole community is invited to join Rushden Town Council and the Rushden branch of the Royal British Legion for a special parade and service to commemorate one of the town’s most decorated war heroes.

The famous Brentwood Imperial Youth Band will lead a commemorative parade to the Rushden War Memorial from midday on Saturday, September 29.

It is to celebrate 100 years since Lieutenant Colonel Bernard William Vann VC was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross.

East Northamptonshire Council’s member empowerment fund provides elected district councillors with an annual budget for small grants to community groups and projects in their ward.

12 councillors from Rushden Town Council jointly donated £2,900 to the event, which will include a commemorative stone in memory of Lieutenant Colonel Vann VC and unveiled by both his grandsons.

Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “The member empowerment fund provides our district councillors with the opportunity to support a whole host of fantastic local projects.

“I am delighted that this funding will enable the memorial service to take place and commemorate the outstanding achievements of one of the town’s World War One heroes.”

Jake Baker of Rushden’s Royal British Legion said: “Without the generous funding from local businesses, but particularly East Northamptonshire Council this special event would not have been possible.

“As a result, the people of Rushden and the district will not only see Bernard Vann’s name on Rushden’s War Memorial, but now on a specially commissioned paving stone next to it.”

People are encouraged to go to Rushden Hall Park’s Walled Garden after the parade and service to see performances from the Brentwood Imperial Youth Band, The Northampton Male Voice Choir and Performing Arts students of Rushden Academy, which starts at 1.30pm.