Rushden clothes shop closing down this weekend

Fashion retailer Union Clothing is closing its Rushden High Street store this weekend.

But bosses say the closure means the business can channel its resources into extending its Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes stores.

The official opening of the Robert Goddard store at Rushden Lakes last year

The Union stores were acquired by Robert Goddard several years ago, ensuring their future in both Wellingborough and Rushden.

An overwhelming response to the opening of Robert Goddard at Rushden Lakes demonstrated the local demand for their fashion offering.

So Robert Goddard has decided to invest in its nearby stores by doubling the size of its Rushden Lakes store and launching a new menswear department in the basement of its Wellingborough branch.

Once the works are completed, the Wellingborough store will be re-branded under the Robert Goddard name.

Oliver Tookman, managing director at Robert Goddard, said: “We are an independent local business with finite resources.

“We have taken a strategic decision that closing our High Street store would enable us to focus on expanding our Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes stores.”

And he added: “An opportunity arose for us to extend our fabulous Rushden Lakes store, allowing us to offer our customers a broader selection of the world’s leading designer brands and add a formalwear department.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to our opening and we’re very grateful that we have gained what is already proving to be a loyal customer base.

“Whilst we’re sad to see the High Street store close, we hope that our customers will continue shopping with us at either of their nearby stores.

“We’re confident that the improvements to these stores will result in a better experience overall for our customers.”

Robert Goddard was founded in 1895 by George Goddard, Robert’s grandfather.

It was acquired by the current owner Oliver Tookman in 2008, when it had two stores in Wisbech and Spalding.

Oliver was keen to attract a new generation of shoppers and began compiling a selection of designer brands including Armani, Hugo Boss, Gant and Ted Baker all under one roof.

The business grew over the next 10 years and now has eight stores across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and a growing online presence.