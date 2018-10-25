Rushden charity’s search to find the unsung heroes of East Northants

Nominations are needed for an annual search to recognise and honour those who go above and beyond to help others in the community.

The search for the winner of this year’s Susan Hollowell Memorial Trophy has started.

Last year's winners and nominees

The annual award is organised by Rushden-based charity Serve in memory of Susan Hollowell, who died in 2002 aged 63.

She was a committed volunteer in the town, chairman of Northamptonshire and Rushden Age Concern and also helped to set up Serve.

The charity is looking for someone who has provided outstanding voluntary work during the past 12 months in the East Northants area.

But there isn’t long for people to get their nominations in to the Serve office as the closing date for entries is 4pm on Tuesday, November 6.

Last year’s joint winners were Paula Davies and Joan Simpson who both volunteer for Headway East Northants.

They charity, which is based in Irthlingborough, provides support and services to individuals, family members and carers affected by an acquired brain injury.

Paula and Joan were nominated for volunteering at the charity for a combined total of nearly 40 years.

A number of other people from various organisations including Cancer Research, Serve and Northamptonshire Carers were also nominated for last year’s award.

The winner of the 2018 award will be presented with their certificate and trophy at the annual Sing for Serve carol concert at Park Road Baptist Church in Rushden on Tuesday, December 4.

The service will include performances from local school choirs and The 60s Club Band.

Entry is free but people are encouraged to collect one of the limited tickets from the Serve offices at 19 Church Street, Rushden.

For more information about the award or making a nomination, call Serve on 01933 315555.