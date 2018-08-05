Rushden charity makes television donation to Kettering hospital

The Swivel Club Charity of Rushden and Higham Ferrers has presented a 50 inch TV to the Discharge Lounge at KGH.

The charity – which supports good causes in the local area – raises money for charitable donations by holding music nights including tribute bands at the Bowls Club in Rushden.

The Swivel Club has donated a new television to Kettering General Hospital

Representatives from the charity made the official presentation of the £400 TV in July and already many patients waiting for transport home have benefitted from it.

The idea for the donation came when KGH Porter Russell Green noticed that the Discharge Lounge’s previous TV had broken and the lounge desperately needed a new one to keep patients entertained.

He supports the Swivel Club Charity in their music nights and suggested the hospital approached the charity for help.

Swivel Club Charity Chairman Colin Wright said: “Our charity aims to support needs in the local community and once we heard the hospital’s Discharge Lounge needed a TV we thought it very appropriate to buy one for them.”

KGH Head of Patient Transport and Volunteering, Alex Doherty, said: “The support given by the Swivel Club Charity has been absolutely fantastic and it has really helped us to improve the patient experience in the Discharge Lounge.

“One example is an elderly gentleman who was very worried he was going to miss England playing in the World Cup while he was waiting for transport – but then the TV was switched over and he was very happy indeed.”