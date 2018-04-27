Rushden Cavalcade cancelled due to weather conditions

Rushden’s popular Cavalcade event has been cancelled due to the weather.

This year would have been the event’s 40th anniversary and was due to take place from May 5 to May 7.

But a decision to cancel it has been made and a scaled back event will now be held in its place at a different location.

A message posted on the event’s Facebook page said: “Due to poor ground conditions and an unfavourable weather forecast for the next few days RHTS have taken the decision to cancel the 2018 Cavalcade.

“There will be a mini Cavalcade held in the Rushden Goods Shed and yard over the Cavalcade weekend, further details will be posted over the weekend.”

And a subsequent post from the organisers said: “An extremely hard decision to make, but even with the high temperatures of last week, the water level in the ground is still very high, and for the ground to start to dry out sufficiently, this level has to drop considerably, and this won’t happen in just one week.

“Don’t know what’s happened this year, but it’s not just the whole of Britain, Mallorca is not much better either.”