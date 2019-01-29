Rushden car dealer’s generosity will benefit schoolchildren

Hundreds of Northamptonshire schoolchildren are set to benefit from a £1,000 donation from Croyland Car Megastore made to the Rotary Club of Rushden.

Mark Swindells, general manager at Croyland Car Megastore, officially presented the cash windfall to the local rotary club, which is one of the longest established in the UK.

Rotary Club of Rushden treasurer Mark Darnell and president Ian Smith visited the Rushden dealership where they were officially presented with the £1,000 cheque by Croyland’s Mark Swindells and James Wigglesworth from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, who were also involved with the charity collaboration.

Mr Darnell said: “This donation is fantastic and receiving contributions like this from businesses is not something that happens very often.

“We were very pleased to receive the money, which has been allocated for our youth services sector.”

Some of the money will help to buy dictionaries for school children in the area and some will also be allocated to other ongoing projects, including helping fund inter-school quiz activities.

Mr Swindells said: “Croyland is delighted to make this donation to the Rotary Club of Rushden, which conducts such important work in the community helping support local good causes, which is something we wholeheartedly support.”

Mr Darnell added: “We are always looking for new members to join our organisation. Anyone interested can contact us or join us at one of our regular meetings.”

For more information contact Mr Darnell on 07730 554821 or email committee chairman Mark Winfield at m.win725@btinternet.com.