Rushden builder jailed for sexual offences

A man has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for sexual offences.

Nicholas Jones, 49, of Kilburn Place, Rushden, was sentenced in relation to three counts of sexual offences following a sexual assault at a house in Wellingborough where he was doing building work for the female occupant.

Jones, who appeared at Leicester Crown Court on Friday (December 15), was given a custodial sentence of a total of 22 months for the three counts.

He will be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.

Upon release, he will be managed closely by Northamptonshire Police’s MOSOVO team, which monitors sex offenders in the community.

The officer who led the investigation, DC Katy Tyrrell, said: “Jones is a very high risk sex offender whose actions will have a long-term effect on his victim who was made to feel terrified in her own home.

“For this woman to come forward after such an experience is a very difficult thing to do so I hope she feels some satisfaction knowing her voice has been heard and that Jones has been convicted and sent to prison.

“As a force, we are committed to taking all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.

“To report a sexual offence to Northamptonshire Police, no matter how historic, please call us on 101 or in an emergency, 999.”