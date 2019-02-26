Rushden boy with rare condition gets inspiration from disabled racing team at Silverstone

A Rushden boy whose rare condition has made him dependent on a wheelchair has been inspired after a meeting a racing team made up of disabled drivers.

Ten-year-old Ollie Embleton was treated to a VIP visit to Silverstone where he met members of Team BRIT, a squad of disabled drivers aiming to be the first ever all-disabled team to compete in the Le Mans 24-hour race.

The Higham Ferrers Junior School pupil has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a life-limiting genetic condition that causes Ollie's muscles to waste, gradually limiting his mobility.

He was diagnosed with the condition when he was four and for the past year he has become more dependent on his wheelchair.

Ollie’s mum Julie said: "It was great to meet Team BRIT and hear all about what they’re trying to achieve.

"We always make sure we focus on what Ollie can do, not what he can’t, and meeting the drivers was a real reflection of this.

"We work to show him that you can still do things, regardless of disability, and the fact that these guys are breaking boundaries and racing against able-bodied drivers shows him that nowadays disability doesn’t have to hold you back."

The son of Ollie's teacher, Luke Sheehan, had previously worked with Team BRIT and was moved by the 10-year-old's story.

Luke told Ollie all about his disabled friends in the racing team who were achieving their dreams of becoming racing drivers.

Ollie was invited to Silverstone last week, where he met the team and saw their cars, some of which are used in Team BRIT's Race Academy, offering any disabled driver the chance to learn to race.

He also tested out his skills on their top of the range race simulator.

Ollie and his family will return to Silverstone on March 30 to watch Team BRIT race in the Britcar Championship.