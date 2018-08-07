Rushden boy loses his locks to help youngsters with cancer

An eight-year-old boy is hoping to make ‘someone else happy’ after donating his long hair to charity.

Oskar Holden from Rushden used to have luscious locks which fell below his shoulders after growing it for two years, but he decided he was going to sacrifice his hair for the Little Princess Trust.

Oskar's hair before the cut

Jade from The Junction hair and beauty salon in Moor Road, Rushden, kindly cut Oskar’s hair for free last week.

And the youngster’s hair will now be used to make wigs for children that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Mum Emma Holden said: “The cut hair was nine inches long and is being donated to the Little Princess Trust who will hopefully make it into a wig for a child who have lost their hair through cancer.”

Speaking after his makeover, Oskar, who is a pupil at Rushden Primary Academy, said: “I wanted to grow my hair for the Little Princess Trust because I thought it was a nice thing to do.

Oskar holding his hair which is being donated to the Little Princess Trust

“Cancer is horrible.

“I love my new haircut and I hope that my old hair will make someone else happy.”

The Little Princess Trust gives away free real hair wigs to children that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

It also funds research into childhood cancers in partnership with the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG).