Rushden band hits all the right notes to take it to the top level

This group has risen up the ranks and secured promotion to the highest level in the band world.

Rushden Town Band was originally formed in 1979 by Peter Kneale and started with about 10 junior players as well as a few interested adults at the Windmill Club in Rushden.

Since then, the band has moved its rehearsals to the Working Men’s Club in Griffith Street, Rushden, and now has 30 members aged from 17 to into their seventies.

The past seven years have seen the band progress from being in the fourth section of the banding world - the lowest section - to gaining promotion to the championship section earlier this year.

Hilary Hill from the band said: “It is the section where the likes of Brighouse and Rastrick Band and Grimethorpe Colliery play.

“This was something that the members had only dreamt about.”

The band has also represented the Midlands area at the National Brass Championships in Cheltenham four times in the past seven years, all in different sections.

It regularly plays at events around Northamptonshire and beyond, including a celebration of St George’s Day at St Peter’s Church in Rushden in April.

Events you can see the band at throughout the year include concerts, garden fetes, village shows and park bandstand appearances.

Forthcoming concerts include the band performing at Oundle Parish Church at 7.30pm on June 9.

Tickets cost £7.50.

The band will also be giving a free concert at Park Road Baptist Church in Rushden on June 14 as part of Celebrate Rushden Week and the Women’s Tour, which will be setting off from Rushden that morning.

Rehearsals take place on Tuesday and Thursday from 8pm to 9.45pm.