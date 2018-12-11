Rushden and Wellingborough schools gifted defibrillators thanks to charity pan-European used car rally

Primary schools in Rushden and Wellingborough have been given defibrillators by a heart attack charity.

SADS UK was the chosen beneficiary of money raised during the 2018 Rust Bucket Rally, a race that sees participants cover 2,500 miles across 10 European countries in just four days, in a car bought for no more than £500.

A total of £40,000 was raised by the 40 teams and that money has seen defibrillators donated to communities across the country, including the Rowan Gate primary schools in Rushden and Wellingborough.

Defibrillator training starts later this afternoon.

"We are pleased that the Rowan Gate primary schools now have defibrillators to restart the heart if there is a cardiac arrest on the premises," said Anne Jolly MBE, founder of SADS UK.

"SADS UK works with schools and highlights the fact that as schools are a major hub in the community they should have defibrillators in place to save lives.

"Using CPR alone provides a five per cent chance of survival but early use of the defibrillator as well increases the chance of survival to over 50 per cent; this is why SADS UK is so passionate about putting this lifesaving equipment in the community."

The defibrillator placed at the school is easy to use as it provides voice prompts to the rescuer.

After meeting between SADS UK and policymakers, the Department for Education is advising schools to consider the defibrillator as part of their first aid equipment.

The charity is campaigning for the equipment to be installed in all schools.