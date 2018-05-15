Rushden and Higham group offering home-made cakes at afternoon tea

The Rushden and Higham branch of Arthritis Care is inviting people to join them for afternoon tea next week.

On November 1 last year, Arthritis Research UK and Arthritis Care joined together so more can be done to help people with arthritis to live full and active lives.

The unmet need of people with arthritis is substantial and by coming together, the two organisations feel they have a greater impact on the 10 million people currently living with the condition.

Together they say they can do more to change attitudes towards arthritis, provide more and better support, and research for treatments, interventions and cure.

During the transitional period of the merger, the services, support, care and research will be unaffected.

Members of the Rushden and Higham branch continue their support and invite people to join them for afternoon tea with home-made cakes on Wednesday, May 23, at St Peter’s Catholic Church hall in Higham Road, Rushden, from 2.30pm onwards.

There will be a raffle, bring and buy and jewellery stall.

Tickets are £3 each and available from members or on the door.

Everyone is welcome.

For more information call 01933 314211.