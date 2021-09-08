Rush-hour delays expected as A45 shut both ways between Northampton and Wellingborough

The A45 is closed both ways between Northampton and Wellingborough

The A45 is closed in both directions between Northampton and Wellingborough heading into the morning rush hour on Wednesday (September 8).

National Highways issued a statement at 6am saying the carriageway is shut in both directions from the Wilby Way roundabout to the B573 Earls Barton exit "due to a police-led incident."

A spokesman said: "Currently there is no estimate for how long the road will remain closed.

"Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time. Please plan ahead and consider alternate routes if possible."