Run for Thrapston boy Ben raises £3,500 for heart scan charity

A footballer raised £3,500 to provide heart scans for young athletes in memory of Thrapston boy Ben Walker.

Ben, who played for Thrapston Town Juniors FC, died after suffering a suspected heart attack during a match aged just 15 last year.

Ben Walker.

Exactly one year since his death Ben’s close friend and former schoolmate Lewis Horne ran 15.3 miles at a race in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Lewis, 16, said: “He would have been so proud and very supportive.

“He was that sort of boy and he was always encouraging others.

“I ran the race but he was there with me and kept me going.”

Lewis completed the race in just more than three hours.

Lewis said he was ‘nervous and excited’ before the race, which took place on a coastal path.

He completed it in just more than three hours - but said it was far from an easy test.

Lewis, who plays for Kettering Town FC’s youth team, said: “We had to go up hills but they felt like mountains to be honest.

“They were so steep I had to walk up them.

The race took place on a coastal path in Wales.

“When I got to the last few miles I got my phone out and I went on Instagram to film it live.

“Everyone was so supportive and I wanted to share the feeling of completing the race with them.”

The Prince William School pupil only set out to raise £500 but smashed the target, raising £3,500.

He has donated the money to Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), which offers subsidised ECG and echocardiogram screening to all young people between the ages of 14 and 35.

Each screening costs £320, meaning Lewis’ efforts will allow 10 young athletes to be tested.

Lewis said: “It’s such an important thing these days as you never know what might happen.”

The following day Lewis went to watch Ben’s Thrapston team play football and spoke to Ben’s parents, who said his efforts were “amazing”.