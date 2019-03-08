Run-down Corby shopping precinct likened to a 'warzone' will be spruced up

An area of Corby described by a councillor as being ‘like a warzone’ is set to have some cash spent on it as part of the council’s shopping centre revamp project.

Greenhill Rise will be one of the centres in line for refurbishment over the coming months.

As part of its 19/20 budget Corby Council agreed to spend £5m making improvements in the town and £600,000 will be spent at several of the town’s local shopping parades.

Officers have scoped out the project and are inviting ward councillors to have their say about where they would like money spent.

Speaking at the scrutiny meeting on Tuesday (Mar5) night Cllr Mary Butcher said: “ I’m happy to see that money is going to be spent but I want to know if Greenhill Rise is going to receive some money. It is like a war zone down there to be honest. We need to make improvements.

“That pub at Greenhill Rise, I don’t think I’d like to take my dog in there for a pint. Does the council have powers to make them improve it?”

Jonathan Waterworth, who is head of property at the council, confirmed that Greenhill Rise would receive some of the cash. The shopping precinct includes the Hazel Tree Pub and the Premier Food store.

The funds will be used on things such as pavement improvements, car park resurfacing and general decoration.

Cllr Kevin Watt said: “I’m really pleased that we are getting money for our shopping parades. For many years they have looked absolutely terrible.

“I’m hopeful that because the council is putting money into it then the shop owners will do the same and give their shops a facelift.”

The council will also be spending money on a number of other projects including extension to the Rockingham Road cemetery and improvements at the swimming.