Rum and bass: Kettering to host festival dedicated to reggae and pirates' favourite tipple

A rum and reggae festival is coming to Kettering this spring with organisers promising to take guests on a rum journey around the world.

Featuring rums from around the world, carnival dancers, cocktail demonstrations and Caribbean food, the Rum & Reggae Festival is being held at Wicksteed Park on March 30.

On entry guests will be handed a Rum Atlas – a pocket-sized guide detailing the fine selection of hand-picked and exciting rums available from all corners of the globe.

A festival spokeswoman said: "Guests will be taken on a rum journey around the world, hosted by the Reggae Sound System, as they taste rare and special craft rums from the West Indies, South America, Australia, the Philippines, Mauritius and other surprise locations.

"From exotic fruits and dark aromatics to well-rounded aged rums and young blends, guests will be spoilt for choice.

"They include the award-winning La Hechicera that’s aged up to 21 years, the best-selling high proof rum in the world Wray & Nephew, the first release from Scotland’s Dark Matter Distillers, Dark Matter Spiced Rum, and Pineapple Rum - never intended for resale and a tribute to the esteemed Reverend Stiggins whose favourite drink was the “pineapple rum” in the Pickwick Papers by Charles Dickens."

"Infectious entertainment is the epicentre of every Rum & Reggae Festival and the new-look event has some huge talent lined up, as well as another headliner and tour DJ to be confirmed shortly," she added.

The seven-piece Global Reggae Band will provide the music.

The Rum & Reggae Festival also features a rum cocktail bar and there will be cocktail demonstrations as the experts share their secrets.

For those who want to enjoy the reggae without the rum, a new bar offering Jamaica’s very own Red Stripe beer and a range of other spirits has been introduced for the 2019 tour.

There will also be food on sale, namely jerk chicken, curried goat, and rice and pea fix from the traditional Caribbean food stalls, with tasty treats cooked up by the Pirates From The Caribbean Kitchen chefs.

Tickets are now on sale from £14.50 plus booking are available from www.rumandreggaefestival.com.