Rubbish dumped in Kettering borough village leaves man with heavy fine

A man has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 after waste was fly-tipped in Pipewell.

David O’Neill, from Road Runner Services Ltd, admitted a charge of failure to control his waste at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

The fly-tipped waste. NNL-181211-144208005

The waste, which was dumped in March, included wooden furniture, bags of rubbish and a suitcase.

O’Neill was fined £1,000, ordered to pay costs of £594.80 and pay a victim surcharge of £100 - a total of £1,694.80.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Fly-tipping not only blights neighbourhoods but costs time and money to remove it – resources that would be better spent elsewhere.

“Kettering Council takes fly-tipping offences very seriously and will prosecute offenders where possible.

“I would urge anyone who spots fly-tippers to report it to the council on 01536 410333 or online at www.kettering.gov.uk /flytipping.”

A council spokesman encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant, particularly in rural areas.