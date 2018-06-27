RSPCA saves runaway pig’s bacon after she was found on Kettering estate

A lost pig which was spotted wandering around a housing estate in Kettering has been taken into the care of the RSPCA.

The animal welfare charity was called to reports of a pig wandering around Boddington Road at 7am yesterday (Tuesday) when a member of the public spotted the sow.

He managed to put the pig in a nearby backyard of a house and kept it secure until RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO) Greg Hagen arrived and found she was ‘happy as a pig in clover.’

Greg said: “There were about five people with the pig and she was very happy and relaxed as they had given her shelter, water and also food which she was really enjoying.

“She is clearly comfortable around people and is such a friendly little thing I think she was probably someone’s pet and we hope they will get in touch so they can be reunited.

“She is in good condition and has clearly been cared for.

“It is great that someone managed to secure her as there are obviously plenty of dangers out in a built up area for a pig - but this one had its bacon saved.”

The pig, which Greg has named Bonnie, has been taken to a farm where she will be fostered until the owner can be found.

Anyone with information about the piglet is asked to call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 1238018.

Pigs are highly intelligent, social animals who prefer to be in the company of other pigs.

They need to be given the right care and not kept inside a person’s house and also need to be treated by a vet who is knowledgeable about the breed.

They need plenty of space outside and things to occupy them as well as a suitable shelter.

For more information on the requirements for ensuring the welfare of a pig and the many legal requirements, go to http://www.rspca.org.uk/allaboutanimals/pets/farmanimals/pigs