Royal Wedding: Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle tomorrow

The Prince of Wales will accompany Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said.

In statement, Kensington Palace said: ‘Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day.

‘The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way.’

The Duke of Edinburgh is also set to attend the royal wedding to see his grandson marry Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace has said.

Philip, 96, has been recovering after undergoing a hip operation.