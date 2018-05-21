Royal Wedding celebrations at Wellingborough school are ‘best day ever’

Staff and pupils at Oakway Academy in Wellingborough held their own celebration for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan.

They had their own royal family and wedding ceremony at the school on Friday (May 18).

The celebrations

All the invited guests dressed up in their finest wedding outfits and the bride looked wonderful in a white dress and coloured sash.

The wedding ceremony was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, a role carried out by Mr Maclaren, before the bride and groom signed the register.

The wedding party carried out a procession through the streets of Oakway led by two royal guards with guests waving flags and cheering the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Everyone then enjoyed a picnic lunch.

The Royal Wedding celebrations at Oakway Academy

A cake and bouquet raffle held in aid of Meghan Markle’s charity World Vision raised £150, and the celebrations ended with a disco ‘street’ party and ice treats for all.

A spokesman for the school said: “The children had a fabulous day, saying it was the best day ever.”