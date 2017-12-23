Royal surprise for Wellingborough couple celebrating 60th wedding anniversary

The Queen was among those to congratulate this couple on their 60th wedding anniversary.

As well as cards and presents from family and friends, Loretta and Alan Evans from Wellingborough were delighted to receive a card from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the post on the morning of their anniversary.

Alan and Loretta on their wedding day 60 years ago

Loretta said the delivery was a wonderful surprise, which had been organised by one of her daughters, and added: “I cried when I got it.”

The couple first met at an event in Northampton with drummer Eric Delaney, and while it took three attempts for Alan to persuade his future wife to dance, he said: “My mate said don’t give up.”

After saying yes to that first dance, Loretta and Alan have never looked back and they married at Wellingborough Register Office at Swanspool House 60 years ago on Thursday (December 21).

Loretta, who was 18 at the time, wore a royal blue velvet dress to marry Alan, then aged 20.

The couple married at Wellingborough Register Office

The couple have four daughters, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

When asked what the secret to a long and happy marriage was, Alan said: “It’s about give and take.”

As part of the celebrations for their diamond wedding anniversary, Loretta and Alan were taken to The George in Stamford for afternoon tea and they are having a big family party this weekend.