Royal & Derngate and The Core at Corby Cube chief executive to leave role

The chief executive of the Royal & Derngate and The Core at Corby Cube will leave his role this autumn.

Martin Sutherland, who joined 10 years ago, will join the team that will deliver UK City of Culture 2021 in Coventry.

During his tenure, Mr Sutherland has overseen the development of Northamptonshire Arts Management Trust, a "sustainable model for arts management" which incorporates Royal & Derngate, the Errol Flynn Filmhouse and The Core at Corby Cube.

"My time in Northamptonshire has been the most professionally rewarding period of my career," said Mr Sutherland.

"The arts operate in a challenging climate, and our Northampton and Corby venues are no exception.

"However, I have always enjoyed and appreciated the support of a group of passionate board members in whose safe hands our venues will continue to flourish.

"Thanks, and admiration, are also due to the remarkable team with which it has been an honour to work.

"Northamptonshire has been so good to me and I will miss all those people who do so much to make it better for everyone.”

In his new role, Mr Sutherland will provide leadership for the Coventry City of Culture Trust as executive director and chief executive.

Steve Edmonds, chair of Royal & Derngate said: “The board congratulates Martin on this wonderful new role. Whilst I and my fellow board members are sad to see him go, we are proud that his achievements in Northampton have been recognised nationally with this appointment.

"I have no doubt that he will bring the same passionate commitment to collaboration, creativity and inclusion that he has demonstrated here to Coventry in the coming years as the city prepares for 2021.”

Gary Tait, chair of The Core at Corby Cube, added: “Martin was instrumental in creating the vision for, and launching, The Core and through his continued involvement has helped it to surpass all expectations in its first eight years.

"Martin's role in appointing our new director, as well as creating the management model that supplies essential services to the team here, ensures that his positive influence will be felt for years to come.”

The recruitment for a successor will begin imminently.