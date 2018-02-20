Roving night shelter set to launch in Wellingborough soon

People are invited to attend a training session being held ahead of a roving night shelter launching in Wellingborough.

Wellingborough Homeless Forum was set up to bring groups and organisations together to tackle the problem of homelessness and those at risk of it in the town.

As part of this, they are close to launching a roving night shelter which is being set up as a two-month pilot project initially.

Forum chairman Valerie Anslow said: “The venues have been agreed, the policies have been agreed, and now we are in the process of training up volunteers on safeguarding, risk assessments, confidentiality and so on that all needs to be in place before we can open the door.

“The venues are in community spaces across the town, provided by Christian and Muslim groups.”

The forum is holding a training event tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Daylight Centre in High Street, Wellingborough.

It is aimed at anyone interested in either welcoming and signing in people who are homeless and want to use the shelter, or those willing to stay awake all night from 11pm to 7am to ensure everyone is safe.

The training will start with DBS checks from 6.30pm to 7pm, followed by training until 8.45pm.

Anyone who would like to help or would like more information can get in touch by searching for Wellingborough Homeless Forum on Facebook or contacting Valerie by emailing valerieanslow@icloud.com.

