Rothwell woman makes regional Miss England finals

A woman from Rothwell is hoping to raise as much money for charity as possible in her quest to be crowned Miss England.

Charley White, 18, has been chosen to compete in the regional finals of the competition and will bid to be named Miss Northamptonshire on March 24 at Kelham Hall near Newark.

Charley White.

She said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have reached this stage in the competition and would like to take this opportunity to minimise the stigma associated with beauty competitions and pageants.

“Over the years Miss England has moved with the times.

“The contest is not judged solely on beauty and instead looks for young women who are role models to society and who are beautiful not just on the outside but inside too.”

As part of her bid she is supporting two charities - Beauty with a Purpose and Hope with Cancer - both of which Miss England are ambassadors of.

Charley is aiming to raise money through two of her passions, photography and horse riding.

She said: “After seeing the work these charities do I too would like to do my part by gaining as much publicity as possible for both charities and raising funds.

“Through my love of photography I will be raising money and I will also be hosting other fundraisers such as a charity horse ride.”

Charley has set up an online fundraising page. To donate, click here.