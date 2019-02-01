Rothwell tops obesity scales

Rothwell weighs in at number one when it comes to the rate of obesity in the north of the county.

The town has the highest ratio of adults identified as obese based on GP registers, closely followed by Desborough.

The figures, published by NHS Digital, show every single district in the parliamentary consituencies of Kettering and Wellingborough has an estimated higher rate than the national average.

In the Corby and East Northants constituency every area bar three is above the national average, which is 9.7 per cent.

This is only the figure for people whose data is recorded with a GP and is lower than the national average of obesity prevalence, which was estimated as 26 per cent in 2018.

A breakdown of the figures is below.

Kettering: average of 12 per cent of adults identified as obese

Worst three areas:

Rothwell 13.8 per cent

Desborough: 13.7 per cent

Burton Latimer and Broughton: 12.2 per cent

Best three areas:

Geddington, Rushton and Stoke Albany: 10.7 per cent

Kettering East (the Ise Lodge and part of the area around Windmill Ave): 11.1 per cent

Kettering Avondale Grange: 11.3 per cent

Wellingborough: average of 11.3 per cent of adults identified as obese

Worst three areas:

Finedon and Harrowden: 12.9 per cent

Rushden East: 11.6 per cent

Rushden South: 11.6 per cent

Best three areas:

Irchester and Bozeat: 10.3 per cent

Higham Ferrers: 10.7 per cent

Central Wellingborough: 10.9 per cent

Corby and East Northants: average of 10.8 per cent of adults identified as obese

Worst three areas:

Thrapston and Lyveden: 12.9 per cent

Raunds: 12.4 per cent

Oakley North: 12 per cent

Best three areas:

King’s Forest, Woodnewton and Easton: 8.1 per cent

Irthlingborough: 9.1 per cent

Oundle: 9.1 per cent

The data also identifies the rates of other health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

The national average for diabetes is 6.7 per cent. The area in the north of the county with the highest ration was Raunds, which is 8.5 per cent.

The national average for high blood pressure is 13.8 per cent. Raunds again topped the chart with 19.4 per cent.

To find out how healthy your area is for a number of health conditions, click here.