Rothwell teenager died of one-inch stab wound, murder trial hears

A Rothwell teenager died of a one-inch stab wound to his chest in a sudden attack that he ‘did nothing to deserve’, a court heard today.

A murder trial began at Northampton Crown Court today (January 9) over the death of 17-year-old Louis-Ryan Menezes, of Rothwell, who was stabbed to death in May last year.

Flowers left at the scene where Louis-Ryan Menezes was stabbed

A 17-year-old boy - who cannot be named due to his age - is on trial charged with stabbing the schoolboy to death.

On the first day of the trial the jury heard how the stab wound that killed Louis was only one inch deep and was allegedly inflicted in an argument with the defendant in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, Northampton.

The court heard that the argument between Louis and the defendant was over ‘some things said on Facebook’.

The jury heard that Louis was reportedly also carrying a knife in his waistband when the argument began.

Prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones QC told the jury: “Witnesses describe seeing Louis and [the defendant] saying again and again ‘what is it then, what is it then’.

“In that exchange of words, [the defendant] suddenly and unexpectedly pulled out a large knife. One witness described it as a hunting knife.

“He pulled out that knife and there and then stabbed Louis straight in the chest.”

The defendant and another young man he was with reportedly then ran off while one of Louis’ friends helped him to a nearby stairwell.

Although he was taken to hospital, Louis was pronounced dead at 7.25pm the same night (May 25).

A post-mortem examination will reportedly show how the stab wound was one-inch deep and penetrated Louis’ heart.

The prosecution’s case is that although Louis was carrying a knife in his waistband, he did nothing to provoke the attack.

Mr Paul Hynes QC for the defence will outline his case this afternoon.