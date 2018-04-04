Rothwell showjumper is crowned Miss Northamptonshire!

A budding clinical psychologist and keen showjumper from Rothwell has been crowned Miss Northamptonshire.

Charley Shannon White, 18, was presented with the prestigious title at the final held in Kelham Hall, Nottinghamshire.

Charley Shannon White, from Rothwell, has been crowned Miss Northamptonshire (Photo: Graham Stone Photography)

The finals included an ‘eco’ fashion show where contestants had to showcase a Royal wedding Guest themed recycled outfit, and Charley’s showstopper outfit included make-up from Pierre Rene Professional who provided a make up team at the event.

Charley’s successful night saw her also pick up the Mesheme Top Model award, and as a result she will be invited to model for the Mesheme Ethical fashion brand.

Organiser Angie Beasley said “With the Royal Wedding coming up, we thought we would ask the girls to wear a stylish but recycled outfit with a ‘Royal Wedding Guest’ theme.

“This means they were encouraged to wear something that’s been handed down from mum or grandma or purchased from a charity shop or made from recycled materials - but it has to look stylish and eye catching.”

Charley was sponsored by HES Hair Extension salon and works for Joules Clothing as a show sales assistant.

She also travels around to different shows, such as the Burghley Horse Trials, and works on the show stands.

Charley, who is set to begin a psychology degree at De Montfort University later this year, said: “I enjoy working as a freelance photographer, mainly at equestrian events. I am signed with an agency in Manchester who supply background actors for film and television.”

(All photos accompanying this story are supplied courtesy of Graham Stone Photography).