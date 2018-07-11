Rothwell school thanks community after bus crash which injured 27 pupils

The headteacher of Rothwell’s Montsaye Academy has thanked the community after yesterday’s bus crash which injured pupils.

The crash between two double-decker school buses, between Rothwell and Desborough, saw 27 Montsaye pupils who were on their way home suffer minor injuries with 12 taken to hospital.

One bus driver was also taken to hospital after the crash, which took place at 3.30pm.

As of this morning (Wednesday) two pupils are still in hospital.

Headteacher Meena Gabbi said: “Twelve pupils and the bus driver were taken to hospital.

“The school is open as normal today where both Northants County Council and a team of educational psychologists are present to support as necessary.

“The school would like to thank the community and staff for their support and understanding.”

Desborough Road was closed for several hours after the crash with Highways England closing the exit sliproads from the A14 at J4 and J3 while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

In a statement released at 6.30pm yesterday, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “All of the casualties involved in the incident have now left the scene.

“There were 27 children who sustained minor injuries.

“Eight were taken to hospital by ambulance with four taken to hospital by their parents.

“The rest have been discharged home from the scene.

“One of the drivers was taken to hospital.”

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage can call Northamptonshire Police on 101.