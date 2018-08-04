Rothwell’s new skate ramp dedicated to memory of late Alan Mills

A new skate ramp - dedicated to the memory of late town councillor Alan Mills - has been unveiled in Rothwell.

The ceremony took place on July 28 and was attended by Karen Mills (widow of Alan Mills), Lloyd Mills (Alan’s son and the Deputy Bailiff to the Lord of the Manor of Rothwell), Cllr Cedwien Brown, Rachael Joyce, Cllr Ian Jelley (town mayor), and Cllr Margaret Talbot (all pictured).

Cllr Cedwien Brown said: “Rothwell Town Council had received a number of representations from the skaters in Rothwell, helped by Mrs Joyce, regarding the state of the old wooden ramp, which was rotten, dangerous and not it for purpose.

“During my year as Town Mayor in 2015 I made them a promise to at least get the new Skate Ramp Project underway.

“The late Cllr Alan Mills offered to help me with this and together we sourced the funding from s106 money owed to Rothwell.

“Sadly Cllr Mills became very ill with a brain tumour and I made him a promise the last time I visited him that I would get the skate ramp completed.

“The members of Rothwell Town Council decided that it would be a lovely idea to dedicate the ramp in Alan’s memory and we have had a plaque kindly donated to us for this.”