Rothwell rape suspects make first court appearance this afternoon

Police have confirmed that two men have appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, August 10) charged with rape.

Koi Bennett, 30, of Cheaney Street, Rothwell and Christopher Wright, 29, of High Street, Kettering, are charged with offences which took place at an address in Rothwell in the early hours of Tuesday, August 7.

The pair appeared before JPs this afternoon. No plea was entered and they were remanded in custody to appear before the crown court at a later date.Police are not releasing any more details of the case against the men.