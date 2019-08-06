Rothwell house accidentally set on fire by child

Firefighters have issued a warning following a house fire started by a young child playing with a lighter this evening.

These images were released on social media by firefighters following the fire today at 5pm (Tuesday, August 6).

The damaged bedroom

Crews from Desborough and Kettering crew attended the house fire started by a child playing with a lighter in their bedroom.

Two hose reels were used by four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

There was thankfully only a minor injury.

Following the incident, Corby firefighters posted the pictures on their Facebook site and said: “Please, please, please keep lighters and matches out of reach of children.

“Luckily this time no one was hurt.”