Rothwell headteacher aiming to turn school’s fortunes around

The headteacher of a Rothwell school that was scathed by Ofsted says it will be outstanding within four years.

Montsaye Academy was placed into special measures last year.

Improving School: Rothwell: Montsaye Academy, head teacher Meena Gabbi with Year 7 pupils.

Since new headteacher Meena Gabbi joined the school in September Ofsted has visited twice with big improvements recognised, including in a report published this week.

Mrs Gabbi, who is from the West Midlands and has 20 years of experience in school improvements, has big plans for the school’s future.

She said: “Montsaye will be outstanding in three to four years, there’s no reason for that not to happen.”

In the next inspection, which is expected late this year or in early 2019, the school is aiming to be graded as ‘good’.

Mrs Gabbi praised pupils at the school, who were overshadowed by Ofsted’s damning verdict last year.

She said: “The children here are some of the best children I have ever worked with.

“They are bright and articulate and that’s not reflected in that report [from the inadequate inspection].

“They really want to learn.”

Mrs Gabbi added that the school now has a relentless focus on teaching and learning and accountability for leadership.

In a report published on Monday, Ofsted praised Montsaye’s improvement plans.

Inspector Deborah Mosley said: “The school’s plans for improvement are detailed and precise.

“Planned actions focus on clear priorities.

“Leaders regularly review the impact of their work and amend their strategies accordingly.”

Ms Mosley added that the school’s vision is clear and all staff understand their aims.

Mrs Gabbi thanked those who have helped Montsaye to make improvements already.

She said: “I extend a huge thank you to all of the students and staff here for making it such a fantastic place to work.”