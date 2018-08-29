Rothwell church in last ditch appeal for trustees

A trust set up to help maintain a magnificent Rothwell church is in danger of closing.

The Holy Trinity Rothwell Trust was set up by The Rev Canon Paul Rose in May 1992.

In the last 24 years they have raised £110,000 towards the maintenance of the Holy Trinity Church, one of the county’s most historic.

But the charity is now so short of trustees they may be forced to close - and is now appealing for potential trustees to contact them.

A trust spokesman said: “Currently the church is having to raise funds for permanent repairs to the roof and to replace the pipework for the heating system.

“Unfortunately there are now very few trustees, an insufficient number to continue to run the charity.

“This is a last ditch appeal to recruit new trustees.

“Without new people coming forward the charity will have to close.”

The aim of the trust is to allow anyone with an interest in architecture and church history to help to maintain the building, whether or not they attend church.

All funds raised are held by the trustees solely for the maintenance of the fabric of the building and the fixtures and the fittings.

To date the trust has spent £90,000 on projects such as the replacement of a boiler, temporary repairs to the roof, extensive stonework repairs, window construction and work on gutters, drainpipes and soakaways.

Holy Trinity has been a Grade I listed building since 1950 and is one of only two churches in England with an ossuary.

It has several late 15th Century misericords and other attractive features.

The church is an imposing building built of local ironstone with parts dating from the 11th Century.

The trust spokesman added: “At present we have been using the church to hold a variety of events which provide entertainment for local people whilst raising funds for the trust.

“Being a trustee will allow you to bring new and innovative ideas to the fund raising in line with the aims of the charity.

“The church is historically important and is a source of pride for the whole town.

“Please help if you can.”

To become a trustee or for further information contact The Rev John Westwood at The Vicarage, Squires Hill, Rothwell, NN14 6BQ or call him on 01536 710268.