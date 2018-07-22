Rothwell charity shop marks £50,000 milestone

A charity shop in Rothwell has marked a major milestone after its donations topped £50,000.

Heroes Charity Shop, in Market Hill, was the brainchild of Laurie and the late Rosemary Johnston, along with Linda King and Irene James, in December 2010.

They took on the ground floor of the 16th Century Market House in Rothwell and having decorated, stocked and merchandised the shop, they opened on February 26, 2011.

As Laurie was ex-forces it was a “no brainer” to raise funds for Help for Heroes the shop has enjoyed great support from local people.

The shop has managed to donate £40,000 to Help for Heroes since 2011 and the latest donation of £10,000 was presented to Barry Griffiths, ex-RAF, by Philip Hollobone MP on behalf of the shop and the people of Rothwell - making a grand total of £50,000.

Laurie said: “We asked Philip to make the presentation because of his absolute support of British troops everywhere.

“This latest cheque is a major milestone in the history of our small shop, in a small town with a big heart.”

Jenny Williamson, the local representative for Help for Heroes was also there, along with Laurie Johnston, Irene James, job share managers Jennie Smith and Jill Hill and volunteers Gill, Pat, Marion, Jean and Dianne.