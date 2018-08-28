Rothwell beauty queen’s charity Cinderella fundraising

A Miss England hopeful from Rothwell is raising funds for charities by dressing as Cinderella.

Charley White, who was crowned Miss Northamptonshire earlier this year, is in the running for the national title to be decided at Kelham Hall in Nottinghamshire on September 3/4.

Charley's boyfriend as Prince Charming.

Contestant we are encouraged to raise funds in their local communities for charities Hope Against Cancer and Beauty with a Purpose.

Charley and her boyfriend have been dressing as Prince Charming and Cinderella and taking her pony Daisy around Rothwell and Desborough to raise funds.

Charley said: “This has really taken off and people have been driving around to track us down for a photo.

“We have managed to get ourselves on the local Facebook groups where both children and adults are loving seeing us ride past.”

Charley White.

For a donation of at least £5 Charley, her boyfriend and her horse visit houses so children can meet them, pet Daisy and have a photo.

To find out more visit Charley’s fundraising page.