Ross Kemp documentary will ask: should all Northamptonshire's police officers be armed?

A documentary filmed in Northamptonshire and headed up by TV star Ross Kemp is to be aired on Thursday.

Back in October 2018, the actor and TV presenter, best known for playing Eastenders hard man Grant Mitchell, came to Northamptonshire to speak to four police officers about being confronted with weapons during incidents in which they were unarmed.

Ross Kemp with PCs Debbie Wishart and Alex Prentice

In March 2014, PCs Alex Prentice and Debbie Wishart were confronted by a man wielding an eight-inch kitchen knife in Corby. Body-worn footage shows the man swinging the knife several times towards the officers before he is distracted, disarmed and arrested.

In November 2014, PCs Rob Monk and Gary Liddle were called to an incident in Appleby Walk in Boothville in which PC Monk ended up being stabbed with a samurai sword. Body-worn footage captures the moment he was stabbed and the immediate aftermath.

Both incidents will be featured in the documentary, Ross Kemp: In the Line of Fire, which is part of ITV’s Crime and Punishment season. It seeks to answer the question - should all police officers in the U.K. be armed?

Rich Edmondson, head of corporate communications at Northamptonshire Police, said: “Ross Kemp’s visit to Northamptonshire generated a lot of interest from members of the public back in October and, as a force, we’re really looking forward to seeing the finished product on Thursday.

“The interviews with the officers were filmed in exactly the places where the original incidents happened.

"That, coupled with the body-worn footage that is going to be aired as part of the documentary is going to make a really compelling piece of television.”