Roller disco is a hit with 80-year-olds from Wellingborough!

There’s no stopping these guys who love a new challenge, including pulling on their skates for a roller disco.

Golden Years was launched by Meg Neilan with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation among the elderly in Wellingborough.

Golden Years took part in the roller disco at Benham Arena in Northampton

The group has been running for less than a year but members have already taken part in various activities and challenges, including an indoor skydive to mark their six-month anniversary in January.

Next up for the group was an intergenerational roller disco, which proved to be another success.

Meg said: “These photos are from our latest escapades with the Golden Years group.

“We held a roller disco at Benham Sports Arena, which was so much fun.

Members of Golden Years at Benham Arena

“The staff couldn’t have been more helpful and it was a fab event for getting the younger generation mixing with the older generation.

“It was great to see grandchildren and great-grandchildren helping their grandparents to enjoy themselves on the dance rink.

“Considering most people thought I was mad when I first suggested it, we had a really good turn-out and once again the Golden Years group filled me with pride with their participation.

“They seem to go from strength to strength with their confidence and willingness to try new things and be involved.

“If possible I would like to say a huge thank you to Wayne Pryke who supported us by volunteering his time and services to DJ for the event and also to all the staff and Benham Sports arena who helped make the night as fun as it was.

“We are hoping to run another roller disco in the summer holidays and reunite the generations again.

“Hopefully this might be something worth a read.

“Not everyday we see 80+ year olds in roller skates.”

The Golden Years group is for older people and is aimed at helping them embrace life and live like retired teenagers by enjoying new experiences while keeping active and sociable.

For more information about the group search for Golden Years on Facebook, call 07376 732084 or email goldenyears.community@mail.com.