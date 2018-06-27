Roll of honour created by retired signwriter from Rushden

A retired signwriter has carefully crafted a board honouring those at the helm of local government in Rushden since 1895.

Since taking retirement, Clive Wood has wanted to have a board in recognition of those who have represented the town as chairman or mayor.

And after putting more than 90 names on the board, he was able to present his finished masterpiece to Rushden Town Council.

It carries the names of every chairman of Rushden Urban District Council and every mayor since Rushden became a town council in 2000.

The names of the town council’s clerks are also included.

Clive was on the town council for many years himself and his name is on the roll of honour for his time as mayor from 2000 to 2002.

He said: “The other town councils have honours boards and it was always my aim to do a board when I retired.”

Clive said he was ‘pleased and relieved’ to finish the board, with it taking at least an hour for every five names.

But the time and effort was worth it, with Clive adding: “There’s a lot of names on it and it was presented to the council at the meeting on the same night as the mayor’s awards.

“They have got one of these at Irthlingborough and one at Higham Ferrers so I thought it would be nice to have one at Rushden.

“It’s a potted history of the local authority in Rushden to the present day.”

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “We would like to thank Clive for his superb craftsmanship in producing our wonderful board which records the chairmen of Rushden Urban District Council and the mayors of Rushden Town Council.

“The board now has pride of place in Rushden Town Council’s committee room at Rushden Hall.”