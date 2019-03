Rockingham hill on the edge of Corby is currently closed for road repairs.

The steep climb, which has a 12 per cent gradient, is shut with traffic being diverted through Cottingham.

The website roadworks.org says it is closed today between Uppingham Road and Gretton Road for category one defect repairs.

We’ve asked Northamptonshire County Council when it is expected to open again and will update when we hear back.